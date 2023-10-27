Charleston Police, Kanawha deputies to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting expired, used and unwanted prescription medication during Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.
The event is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the Kanawha Valley.
Charleston Police will be at the following sites:
Walgreens
655 Washington St W.
Charleston, WV 25302
Drug Emporium
1603 Kanawha Blvd. West
Charleston, WV 25302
WV Drug Intervention Institute
118 Capital St
Charleston, WV 25301
Piggly Wiggly
5003 MacCorkle Ave SE
Charleston, WV 25304
Fruth Pharmacy
864 Oakwood Rd
Charleston, WV 25314
Kroger Ashton Place
1100 Fledderjohn Rd
Charleston, WV 25304
Kanawha County deputies will collecting old medications at all five of their detachments:
- 1078 Main Street in Elkview
- 6817 ½ Sissonville Drive in Sissonville
- 2700 East Dupont Avenue in Quincy
- 903 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes
- 6809 Ohio Avenue in Saint Albans
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup should remain sealed in their original container and the cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
For more information on Drug Take Back Day, click here.