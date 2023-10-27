Charleston Police, Kanawha deputies to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting expired, used and unwanted prescription medication during Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The event is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the Kanawha Valley.

Charleston Police will be at the following sites:

Walgreens

655 Washington St W.

Charleston, WV 25302

Drug Emporium

1603 Kanawha Blvd. West

Charleston, WV 25302

WV Drug Intervention Institute

118 Capital St

Charleston, WV 25301

Piggly Wiggly

5003 MacCorkle Ave SE

Charleston, WV 25304

Fruth Pharmacy

864 Oakwood Rd

Charleston, WV 25314

Kroger Ashton Place

1100 Fledderjohn Rd

Charleston, WV 25304

Kanawha County deputies will collecting old medications at all five of their detachments:

1078 Main Street in Elkview

6817 ½ Sissonville Drive in Sissonville

2700 East Dupont Avenue in Quincy

903 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes

6809 Ohio Avenue in Saint Albans

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup should remain sealed in their original container and the cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information on Drug Take Back Day, click here.