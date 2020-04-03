Charleston police investigating Thursday night shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in stable condition after being shot Thursday evening in the area of Elm Street in the city.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said the victim, Spencer Fontaine, 31, was located by officers with one gunshot wound to the back in the 300 block around 8:45 p.m.

CPD officers provided initial first aid until the Charleston Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Fontaine’s condition is currently reported as stable, CPD release said.

No suspects have been identified and there is no information as to why the incident occurred.

An investigation by the CPD is ongoing.