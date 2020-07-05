Charleston Police investigating string of violent crime incidents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police are searching for suspects in multiple homicides over the weekend.

Authorities said one man died and two others injured as a result of gunshot wounds suffered at approximately 1:00 am on Sunday, at a parking lot in the South Park Charleston Housing Complex at 600 South Park Road.

Charleston PD said upon arrival, officers located one victim, Darius Lucas, 33 years old, of Charleston, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was later pronounced dead in route to the hospital.

Shortly after responding to the scene, it was learned that two additional gunshot victims from this incident had arrived at CAMC Memorial, having been transported by personal vehicles.

Those victims were identified as Frankie McNeal, 25, and Michael Johnson, 29, both of Charleston.

A release from Charleston PD on Sunday afternoon said McNeal suffered injuries to his arm and leg and is listed in stable condition. Johnson suffered injuries to his pelvic region and is listed in critical condition.

Upon further investigation at the scene by officers, it was learned that a large party was gathering in the parking lot at the time when shots were fired.

Just hours before that shooting, the Charleston PD responded to the intersection on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive in regard to a female laying in the street bleeding.

Authorities said officers located the victim, Shirley Jackson, 46 of Charleston, deceased in the roadway of Sissonville Drive.

According to investigators, Jackson was operating a vehicle traveling south on Sissonville Drive approaching the stoplight at Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive.

The victim stopped for a red light, got out of her vehicle, and walked to the vehicle in front of her carrying a baseball bat. At that point, an altercation occurred and the victim sustained trauma to her head, according to Charleston PD.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle fled south on Sissonville Drive and then east on Washington Street West. The driver was described as a white male, 20s or 30s, and wearing a white hat. He was operating a grey or light blue Nissan Altima or Maxima, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is urged to contact Metro Communications, 304-388-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.This marks the third murder in the city in less than 48 hours. A Dunbar woman was charged with murder for the alleged stabbing death of a man in the Capital City early on Independence Day.