Charleston police investigating double homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Friday morning on Charleston’s West Side.

The initial call came to police around 1:15 a.m. on Hunt Avenue. Police responded and found a woman who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The woman has been identified as Bria White, 22, of Charleston. Efforts to save her were unsuccessful and she died at the scene.

According to Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Tony Hazlett, a second victim was discovered a few hours later.

“About 8:15 we got a call of a second female in the 1000 block of Grant Street. between two houses. She had multiple gunshot wounds herself and was deceased on the scene,” Haslett said.

The second victim is identified as Kytiana Belcher, 22, of Charleston.

Investigators said Belcher and White were in a romantic relationship and lived together.

Police indicated the two victims were shot at the same time, but Belcher was able to flee the area trying to get away and the suspect gave chase.

Detectives recovered a lot of evidence at both crime scenes and were able to trace the tracks of the killer. Some witnesses reported seeing the man, but nobody had a really good description, according to Hazlett.

“The suspect was running east on Grant with dark clothing, male stature, but we are unsure of race. We’re combing the neighborhood for video surveillance and talking to people to see if anybody saw anything,” he said.

Hazlett said the incident was isolated and he did not believe the public was in any danger.