Charleston Police investigating Dooley Lane shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two suspects were being sought Sunday in connection with a Saturday night shooting in the Capital City.

Charleston Police said the victim, Dante Williams, 23, of Charleston, was in stable condition at a Charleston hospital as of Sunday morning.

At that time, Williams was described as being “uncooperative” with investigators.

The shooting scene was a parking lot around Dooley Lane.

The two suspects were last seen heading in the direction of 7th Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information about the shooting that happened before 9:30 p.m. Saturday was asked to call Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.