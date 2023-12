CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman was shot and killed in Charleston late Tuesday night.

A ‘shots fired’ call was made to Kanawha County Metro 911 at just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive on Charleston’s West Side.

Original reports were that two people had been shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Charleston police confirmed at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday a woman had died in the shooting.

No further information was released.