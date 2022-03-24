Charleston police investigate stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a man suffered a severe stab wound to his arm in what appeared to be a domestic incident on Callie Road in Charleston Thursday morning.

The victim was treated and released at CAMC. His name was not released.

Charleston Police say they are looking into the incident, but so far nobody has been charged.

Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said investigators believe the victim knew the person who stabbed him.

“We have unknown suspect information however we feel it is domestic related,” Hazelett said.