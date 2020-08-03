Charleston police investigate Monday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one man in stable condition.

The department said that Anthony Lee, 50 of Charleston, was shot in the back in the 800 block of 6th Street around 2:40 a.m.

Upon a CPD investigation, officials learned the victim was in an argument with an unknown black male. The unknown suspect asked the victim for a ride, and the victim refused. The suspect then pulled out a gun, fired once striking the victim, according to the victim.

Lee was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Communications, 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.