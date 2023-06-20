Charleston police investigate fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A shooting death is under investigation in Charleston.

According to Charleston police, Tevin Jackson, 21, of Charleston, was shot in the neck at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 1600 block of McClung Street.

A man identified as George Yea, 29, of Trinity, North Carolina, was taken into custody in the East End of Charleston about 20 minutes after the original call. Yea is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said Yea pulled a gun while the group was hanging out and playing video games.

“They were all inside the residence, hanging out and playing video games. He pulled out a gun saying he was going to shoot everyone. They said they thought he was joking, but he fired a round and hit the victim in the neck,” said Tony Hazelett, Chief of Detectives for the Charleston Police Department.

According to Hazelett even if the shooting was not intentional, the charges still stand and Yea is behind bars.

“Even if it was, he pulled the trigger and he’s charged with first degree murder. We’ll have to let the courts decide how it plays out,” he said.

Yea is being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

Charleston police continue the investigation.