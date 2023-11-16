Charleston Police hand out free BBQ meals to West Side residents impacted by gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 800 free BBQ sandwiches were handed out to residents on Charleston’s West Side Thursday as the ongoing gas outage continues.

The Charleston Police Department and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association teamed up to provide the meals at the North Charleston Community Center.

“This lets them know that they are thought of and we are here to help. We’re public servants and anything that we can do above what we normally do is always a good thing to help out your community,” Deputy Chief Maj. John Garten told MetroNews.

Nearly 1,100 Mountaineer Gas customers, including homes and businesses, have been without natural gas service since Friday. The pressure from West Virginia American Water’s main break pierced a low-pressure distribution gas line causing that line and connecting lines to fill with thousands of gallons of water.

Mountaineer Gas has been working to clear water from 46 miles of lines. As of Thursday morning, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said service had been restored to 260 customers.

West Side resident Kimberly Fridley lives with her mom and dad, who has dementia. They’ve been without heat and hot water for almost a week. She was thankful to pick up a warm meal for the three of them Thursday.

“I’ve been going to my brother’s house to cook and bring it back and I get meals today so that’s great,” Fridley said.

Charleston Cut Flower Company co-owner Michael Greg said his business has been partially impacted. They’ve had to move some plants around due to the cold weather.

“We have two small greenhouses and they do require gas for the gas heaters out there, but we did put electric space heaters out there with the fans running to keep it warm. We moved most of the plants into the main building,” he said. “It could’ve been a lot worse if it was in the middle of winter.”

United Way of Central West Virginia President and CEO Margaret O’Neal in a Thursday statement they have been working to provide space heaters and other necessities to impacted residents.

“The United Way and 211 teams have fielded just over 600 calls, distributed approximately 400 heaters and safety information for proper use, connected folks needing smoke detectors to American Red Cross and the Charleston Fire Department, and have delivered meals and supplies to folks who are unable to get out,” O’Neal said.

A State of Emergency remains in effect in Kanawha County due to the gas outages.