Charleston police locate suspect in July 4 death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have located the suspect in a July 4 death as well as their vehicle.

Shirley Jackson, 46, of Charleston, was found bleeding and laying in Sissonville Drive on Saturday.

Investigators previously said Jackson was driving south on Sissonville Drive when she got out of her vehicle near the Chandler Drive intersection. She approached a vehicle in front of her carrying a baseball fight, and a fight ensued.

Police previously described the suspect as a white male in their 20s or 30s. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a gray or light blue Nissan Altima or Maxima.

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office will handle the case going forward. No arrests have been made.