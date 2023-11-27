Charleston Police Department’s annual Wonderland Toy Drive underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is once again looking for new toys to brighten up every child’s Christmas season, and they are asking for the community’s help in making it happen.

The CPD will be host to its fourth annual Wonderland Toy Drive starting now and throughout the month of December. People can drop off new, unwrapped toys to them as part of the local charity event.

Some officers with the police department joined up with John Brown from Astorg Auto of Charleston, one of the event’s main sponsors, to talk about the toy drive on The Dave Allen Show last week.

CPD Lieutenant David Payne said after starting the event in 2020 and doing some research since then, he believes this is the largest toy drive conducted in the entire country, and he says he owes it all to the community.

“Last year we were able to provide toys to approximately 750 children last year, so Charleston, we really have a big heart, really give back, really come out and support, really it’s everything that we do,” Payne said.

The toy drive got underway Black Friday at Lowe’s, the event’s other main sponsor, and then they continued to fill up some of their truck Friday evening and Saturday with more toys as part of the Holly Jolly Brawley event downtown.

CPD will be host to its main toy drop-off event Wednesday, Dec., 13 and Thursday Dec., 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Temple, 100 Quarrier Street. It will feature Christmas trees and kids activities during the event.

People can also drop-off toys anytime at Astorg Auto and the Hale House during their hours of operation.

Payne said while they are collecting toys for children ranging in age from 0 to 18, there’s a main age group they are encouraging people to particularly shop for this year, and they can contribute items beyond just new toys.

“Usually age 12 to 18, so just keep that in mind while you’re shopping,” Payne said. “Usually if we can’t find a toy for a child we usually give them a gift card, we were also able to do a secret Santa last year where we gave out $2,000 worth of food coupons.”

Payne said the police department puts out a list for people to sign a child up to receive a toy over the course of the toy drive so they can gage how many applicants they receive. He said people can also go to the CPD Facebook page to register children there.

Brown said the toy drive doesn’t just focus on reaching kids in Kanawha County but it’s for kids across the state who may be in need of a toy this Christmas.

“You can be in Logan, you can be in Bluefield, you can be in Huntington, so for any sponsors who may be out there listening, this isn’t just for the kids in Kanawha County, this is for all kids in West Virginia,” Brown said.

Payne said the collected toys will be taken to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for distribution which he said will take place Dec, 18 and 19. He said to also check the CPD Facebook page for updates on those distribution times.