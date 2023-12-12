Charleston Police Department to host two-day toy collection event as part of annual Wonderland Toy Drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is encouraging the community to drop-off new, unwrapped toys to children in need for Christmas during a two-day toy drive event.

The CPD will be host to their biggest toy collection event as part of the annual Wonderland Toy Drive at the Beni Kedem Temple in Charleston both Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lieutenant David Payne came on The Dave Allen Show Tuesday to talk about the event. Payne said he was given the idea to have the toy drive four years ago when they couldn’t get the funds to do Shop With a Cop that year.

After going to the chief that year and explaining what he wanted to do, Payne said now, four years later, his wish of no child having to go without a gift for Christmas came true.

“Basically one thing led to another, I contacted a few friends from Lowes,” he said. “During the funeral of Officer Cassie Johnson, I was sitting in the Beni Kedem parking lot and all of our blue lights were on and it reminded me of Christmas, and I said this would be a good place to have our toy drive, because it just lit up so well.”

He said friends from Lowes stepped up to really help from that very first year of hosting the toy drive by providing bouncy houses and some lights for the event.

Payne added the event’s other main sponsor, Astorg Auto of Charleston, also stepped up to help from the very get-go by providing funding, which he said truly helped put the toy drive in motion.

After gradually building the drive up over the years since, Payne said they hope to reach new records this year.

“This last year we were able to provide toys for 750 children, and this year we’d like to break that and hopefully provide 1,000,” he said.

Astorg Auto’s Rob King was also with Payne in the studio Tuesday. He said it was right after the time former Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally shot in Dec. of 2020 when the dealership also got inspired to do something for the grieving officers and the community.

King said the toy drive started from a vision which both the Charleston PD and Astorg Auto share, and he’s glad to see it only continuing to grow.

“Its been fun to watch, from what we had at the beginning to each year, how many people Payne touches throughout the whole Christmas season to bring joy in Charleston,” King said.

Payne said hot cocoa and treats will be provided during this year’s free collection event at the Beni Kedem Temple, and Santa will have a little gift for all of the kids who attend, as well.

He said Chick-Fil-A will also be providing the first 150 people that drop off a new toy with a Be Our Guest loyalty program card to receive free food opportunities.

Payne added that he never imagined the toy drive would grow to the point that it has.

“My goal was to provide toys for more than five kids basically, and I never really imagined it would get to be this big,” Payne said.

He said it’s all thanks to the generous efforts from the community that has built it up to what the drive is now.

In an earlier interview, Payne said the collected toys will be taken to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for distribution which he said will take place Dec, 18 and 19. He said to also check the CPD Facebook page for updates on those distribution times.