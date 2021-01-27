Charleston Police Department set to hold Cops, kids and Cocoa event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is holding another community outreach Thursday, this time targeting young children.

The department will host a Cops, Kids and Cocoa event, giving out the popular hot chocolate drinks outside preschools and care centers.

“We can actually get kids to realize that we are their friends. They can come up and talk to us and we are here to keep them safe,” Lt. David Payne, Commander of Public Services for the Charleston Police Department (CPD) told 580-WCHS.

The department will be in the parking lot at the Bream Center for Childhood Development on Thursday starting at 8:15 a.m. There will be music, CPD mascot and blowup.

Officers will then head to the Schoenbaum Center around 9:00 a.m. before the event’s final stop at the Mel Wolf YWCA at 10:00 a.m.

CPD may stop at Mana Meal, the Transit Mall and throughout the downtown area giving out cocoa if there is extra.

“We want to keep the engagement going. Engage with the community,” Payne said. “We love Charleston. Citizens are very supportive of the police department and we want to show them that we love them back.”