Charleston Police Department releases more information on pedestrian killed Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department on Wednesday released more information regarding a person struck by a car near the Charleston Town Center mall.

Officers identified the victim as 67-year-old Edra Lou Johnson. According to the police department, a driver in a 2015 blue Toyota Camry struck Johnson in the 200 block of Lee Street East around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Johnson, a Charleston resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries from the crash.

The police department is continuing its investigation into the crash. The driver has not been charged.