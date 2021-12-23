Charleston Police Department receives grant for body cameras

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department has received a federal grant for purchasing additional body cameras for officers.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant will be used for buying 90 additional devices to ensure every officer has a camera.

Sgt. Greg Lucas, the department’s information services division commander, said the police department currently has to share cameras between officers.

“This will allow us to give everyone their own body camera, which means everyone will have a body camera on them every time they work versus only during the patrol or designated times,” he said. “Sharing cameras is very, very difficult because if a shift works over a little bit, then you may have cameras that are coming in late. When we have special events and cameras are having to be shared, they’re not being able to be used at concerts and things like that.”

Lucas said officers need to have body cameras for everyday activities, much like how they utilize radios.

“It will become just a normal piece of equipment that they will have on at every duty assignment,” he said.

City officials praised the additional cameras, noting captured audio and video can be used to show how officers interact with the public during crimes. Police Chief Tyke Hunt noted the cameras have better battery life compared to the department’s current devices.

“Chief Hunt and I have worked closely to secure the funding necessary to outfit each of our officers with the equipment they need in the field,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “These upgrades allow us to maintain safety and transparency for our officers and our community. We appreciate the help of our federal partners in securing these funds.”

According to officials, the police department will receive the body cameras next summer.