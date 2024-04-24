Charleston Police Department promotes four of it’s officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four members of the Charleston Police Department were promoted this week.

CPD Chief Scott Dempsey, Major Jason Webb and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin held the promotional ceremony Tuesday at City Hall. It was the most promotions by the city in a public ceremony since 2017.

The following officers were promoted:

Lieutenant Steven Matthew Webb to Captain

Sergeant Kevin Oldham to Lieutenant

Corporal Travis Bailes to Sergeant

Patrolman Opie Smith, III to Corporal

Capt. Webb, a 25-year veteran of the Charleston Police Department, said there’s no other position he would rather have than to be a police officer in the City of Charleston.

“It’s a calling to be a police officer,” he said. “This job has been a dream job for me, I can’t think of anything else that I would like to do.”