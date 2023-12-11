Charleston Police Department, Lowes gift washer and dryer set to help with sports program at West Side Middle School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Side Middle School staff and students were surprised with an early Christmas present to help out with their growing sports program and reinforce the importance which extracurricular activities brings to them.

The Charleston Police Department teamed up Lowe’s of Kanawha City Monday to bring the school a washer and dryer set for Christmas.

After finding out that the school’s washer used to wash team’s jerseys and uniforms had broken, Charleston Police Chief Scott Dempsey said they decided to pitch in and get them a new one.

“We heard that these young athletes not only excel at sports, but they also excel in grades and community projects, and for us, that is so important and it’s definitely deserving,” Dempsey said.

This year the school added wrestling, softball, and baseball to their sports program.

Dempsey said the Charleston Police Department understands the value of sports programs and extracurricular activities in keeping kids in school and out of trouble. He also said they like to take the opportunity to help area youth whenever they can.

“As many times they can see us, especially when we’re in uniform, and let them know we’re here for them and we’re good guys, we’re good ladies, we’re here to serve our community, and I hope I can challenge them to do the same thing, and hopefully by us working together we can make Charleston a better place,” Dempsey said.

West Side Middle Principal Christina Young-Lewis said the school’s combined sports program cumulative grade point average is about 3.00.

She said with the student’s outstanding efforts in both the sports arena and in the classroom, the washer and dryer set is a way to commend them in all they do.

“You know, classroom, academics are what is most important, it’s what is going to get them there,” Young-Lewis said. “Their talent is astronomical, but if you have talent and academic success to back that up, you’re the complete package.”

Young-Lewis said it’s also important to take the burden of having to take their uniforms home to get washed and dried off of the students so they can focus on their sports and their studies.

She said the kids who are in sports are very proud of it, and their positive attitude creates a chain reaction.

“Kids can feel good about themselves when they go out on the court and they have their uniform clean and it looks good, and I think other kids who see that, they want to be a part of that, too,” said Young-Lewis.