CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Once new Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt settles into his position, he knows one of his first priorities will be recruiting.

Hunt was vocal about recruiting officers to the Charleston Police Department (CPD) to the media after his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

“Recruiting is down all across the nation,” he said. “I want to look into our community to get people because I have a lot of passion for this job because I grew up here.”

CPD’s numbers stand at 157 officers following the retirement of former Chief Opie Smith. That means there are 16 vacancies in the department that holds 173 positions, according to Lt. Autumn Davis of CPD.

Davis would not comment if that is a normal number of vacancies within the department at one time but did say they have plans to bolster the recruiting efforts to get our numbers and staffing levels back to full capacity.

“Certainly we would want our staffing to be at full capacity. The main effort will be recruitment and retention,” she said.

The recruiting will take place everywhere, according to Hunt. Although he said it would take him a few weeks for a concrete plan, he said he knows what needs to be done.

“I want to look to find people in the community to become police officers. We are going to look outside of Charleston, we are going to go to the colleges. We need to get people here.”

Story by Jake Flatley