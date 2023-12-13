Charleston Police Department kicks off first day of Wonderland Toy Drive collection event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was a successful outcome for the first day of the Charleston Police Department’s big collection event as part of its annual Wonderland Toy Drive.

The event kicked off Wednesday on the parking lot of the Beni Kedem Temple downtown, and they already had received hundreds of toys.

Partnering with Lowe’s and Astorg Auto of Charleston, Lieutenant David Payne of the Charleston Police Department who organized the event four years ago said, last year, they managed to give new toys to a total of 750 kids– this year, they were aiming to serve 1,000.

Payne said it looked like they were already heading towards that goal Wednesday after receiving hundreds of applications for people to sign a child up to receive a new toy.

“We actually took applications on Sunday, we had to stop it at 350 children so far until we actually see how many toy donations we receive, but we hope to open that back up, hopefully later on today,” Payne said.

The donation event will continue at the Beni Kedem parking lot again Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people are still encouraged to come through and drop off new, unwrapped toys.

Payne said they are trying to provide toys for all kids in need.

“We don’t limit it to just people in Charleston, so anybody who fills out our application who are in need, we’ll try to help fill their Christmas wish,” he said.

He said the bouncy houses, hot chocolate, and rice crispy treats will also continue to be available for the kids who come out to the event.

People can visit the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook page to sign a child up to receive a toy.

Payne explained what they plan to do next following the collection event for the kids to receive the gifts in time for Christmas.

“Once we get the applications, we’re going to bag and tag the toys on Friday, and then distribution will be on Monday and Tuesday behind the Civic Center, just for those who filled out that application,” Payne said.