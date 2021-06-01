Charleston police chief presents de-escalation, non-lethal force plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt presented Mayor Amy Goodwin on Monday with a plan related to de-escalation and non-lethal force options for the city’s police department.

The plan, which follows an April incident in which officers shot a man on Charleston’s West Side, stresses additional stun guns like a new Taser model, more body cameras and resources related to de-escalation and mental health training and services.

Goodwin requested the plan in light of the April 30 shooting of Denaul Dickerson, in which officers shot Dickerson, who was holding a knife at the time.

Hunt noted several officers are now certified to carry a stun gun to have “a balanced number of Tasers on each shift,” but the police department also needs new models. He said equipping 90 officers with the Taser7 would cost $298,850 over five years and require a five-year contract with weapons company Axon.

Hunt said work is underway to covert 37 shotguns as a less-lethal option, although money will be needed to purchase 13 additional firearms and related equipment. He also requested $41,245 for purchasing 90 new body cameras to ensure each officer has such devices.

Officers are working with local leaders on hosting a course on decision making, implicit bias and de-escalation. The courses will not result in additional costs for the police department.

Goodwin noted the funding for Hunt’s requests is not currently in the police department’s budget, but she will work with city officials on providing the necessary money.

“While we can always do better, and will continue to do better, the steps outlined in the Chief’s plan will provide more officers with the equipment and training needed to keep everyone safe,” Goodwin said. “I am very happy with this plan as presented and look forward to implementing these measures in a timely fashion.”

The officers who responded to the April 30 call were not equipped with stun guns. An officer who arrived on the scene with a stun gun was not in range when officers shot Dickerson.