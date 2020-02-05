Charleston police chief announces retirement due to ‘personal reasons’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith has officially announced he is retiring from the force due to “personal reasons.”

Smith released a statement on Wednesday morning following reports that he would announce his retirement at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Charleston City Hall.

Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith

“Serving as Chief for the Charleston Police Department (CPD) has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Smith said. “When I first started as a patrol officer, I never dreamed I would one day lead the Department I worked for. I am extremely proud of the work CPD has done and I am confident the future is bright for the men and women who serve the citizens of Charleston. I want to thank Mayor Amy Goodwin for providing me this once in a lifetime opportunity and entrusting me to lead this amazing group of officers.

“Due to personal reasons, I am retiring from the Charleston Police Department. While I am sad to leave, I do so knowing the future is bright for the Department. I sincerely thank all the men and women of the Charleston Police Department for the tremendous work they do every day to protect and serve our Capital City. I know in my heart the next Chief of Police will continue to build on the momentum that has been created.”

Smith became police chief days before Amy Goodwin became mayor last January. He has been with the department for more than two decades.

Goodwin is also expected to announce Smith’s successor.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at city hall.