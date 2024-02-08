Charleston Police bust massage parlor for alleged sexual acts offered to clients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Division executed a search warrant Thursday at a massage parlor following an investigation into it’s operations.

The warrant was executed on “5411 Charleston Inc”, 5411 ½ MacCorkle Avenue. The investigation was looking into female employees offering sexual acts to male clients in exchange for an additional charge.

Investigators learned male clients were entering the parlor for a ‘set rate’ massage. During the massage, sexual acts were offered to the clients for an additional charge ranging. costing anywhere from $60 to $200.

The female employees are also accused of advertising sexual acts on a website known for prostitution.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.