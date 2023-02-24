Charleston police asking public for help identifying body found just off Greenbrier Street

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department says they need assistance from the public in identifying the body they found laying under a blanket just off the road.

The body was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday by a work release inmate who was picking up trash on the north side of Greenbrier Street near the intersection of Airport Road.

After the discovery was made by the trash pickup crew, and Charleston Police were on the scene to investigate, the body was taken to the medical examiners office.

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said the body appears to be a light skin black female. She is approximately 20 to 40 years old.

Other details released by the investigators said her fingernails are painted black, with sparkles on every other nail. The woman also had the following tattoos on her the body:

The Criminal Investigation Division of the police department is wanting members of the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the details of the body. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

A death investigation is currently underway.