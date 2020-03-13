Charleston PD looking for robbery suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a Gallagher man following a Thursday afternoon robbery at a local business.

Charleston Police Department (CPD) said that a man walked into Max’s Hot Spot at 6802 MacCorkle Ave and stole a woman’s purse and fled.

The victim, Evelyn Minck, 50 of Charleston, was playing a lottery machine when the suspect, identified as Jordan Lee Smith, 26, started forcefully pulling her purse, according to CPD.

Smith fled across MacCorkle Ave. and ran into the woods, CPD said. The suspect was described as a white male, camouflage jacket and a WVU hat.

CPD said there is a warrant for 1st degree robbery out for Smith.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.