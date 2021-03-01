Charleston PD investigating after 5-year old shot in leg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a child being shot over the weekend in the capital city.

According to the department, officers responded to a gunshot wound victim at CAMC- Women and Children’s Hospital Sunday at 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was a 5-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the department, the victim was in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Kanawha Blvd. East. Witnesses noticed the

victim exit the vehicle and was bleeding. The victim was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The victim is in stable condition.

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. No further information is being released.