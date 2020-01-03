Charleston PD gains four new officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bryan Pauley grew up in Charleston wanting to become a police officer one day.

On Friday, his childhood dreams were realized when he and three other individuals were sworn into the Charleston Police force by Chief Opie Smith and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“Even when I was in kindergarten and first grade, people talk about what do you want to be when you grow up and I’ve always said I wanted to be a cop. That is something I have pursued,” Pauley, 24, said.

Pauley admitted to being nervous during the swearing-in inside City Hall Chambers but a cool moment. He stood next to now fellow officers Cody Borchers, 28 of East Bank, Gage Childress, 21 of Clay, and Dylan Whitefield, 26 of Charleston.

The four officers will begin training at the West Virginia State Police Academy on Monday.

Following graduation from the WVSP Academy, the officers will participate in a two week Department orientation followed by the Charleston Police Department Field Training Program, Smith said Friday.

Pauley said he is ready to give back to the community he grew up in.

“You have to love this job,” he said. “If you don’t love this job, you will not be able to perform as a cop. You will not be able to perform as a police officer if you do not want to help people.”

The CPD will be giving the physical ability and written exam portions of their hiring test for the position of police officer on the next two Saturdays at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Testing begins at 8 a.m. with a physcial training followed by a written portion of the test.