Charleston parking official notes free parking opportunities during holidays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On-street parking will be free in Charleston every Saturday through the year as people head downtown for holiday events and shopping.

The Charleston City Council recently approved citizen appreciation parking. Under the resolution, metered parking will be free on Saturdays through Jan. 1.

“Customers will not need to pay the parking meters on the street owned by the city,” Director of Parking Terri Allen said on a recent “580 Live” episode. “Of course, regular enforcement will take place Monday through Friday.”

Allen noted free parking is available every weekday at the city’s parking garages after 5 p.m as well as every weekend and city holiday.