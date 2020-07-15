Charleston opens Elk River kayak launch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials on Wednesday opened a kayak launch allowing access to the Elk River.

The platform, which the public can use for free, can accommodate single and tandem kayaks as well as some canoes. It is located behind the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin noted the need for river access in her State of the City address in January, but the project’s future was uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic. Goodwin told WCHS-AM officials evaluated the need for the project now and in the future.

“This is exactly the type of development and addition that we need to have to the city,” she said Wednesday.

Goodwin said the city needs to utilize its waterways more as people see recreational and business potential in aquatic activities.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” she said. “You can be in a boardroom one moment and be on a kayak within 15 minutes. That’s the city that folks want to live in.”

West Virginia American Water Company and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation designed the platform.