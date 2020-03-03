Charleston officials put forward $99.4 million budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston city lawmakers will have two weeks to consider the budget for the next fiscal year following a presentation Monday.

Charleston city manager Jonathan Storage discussed the budget before the Charleston City Council Finance Committee, which includes increased paving and demolition spending, a $2,000 pay raise for full-time, non-elected positions and a switch to PEIA.

The $99.4 million proposal is a half-percent increase from the first budget of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s tenure. The proposal includes $3 million for paving, $300,000 for demolition, and raises, including $2,000 for new police officers and firefighters.

Storage noted there were serious considerations about cuts the city could make to prevent raising taxes and using one-time monies; 11 positions would be eliminated and the city would switch from being self-insured to a local government PEIA program.

Storage also noted health care costs make up 18% of the current budget.

“Our health care under the current self-sustained model is unsustainable,” he said. “It leaves the city and its taxpayers completely exposed to future budget deficits that might spike as high as $16.5 million by 2024. It leaves us exposed to unexpected, catastrophic claims that are currently not insured for.”

Retirees will remain in the current system, and employees about the retiree will have the option to transfer to the older system once they leave their positions.

The city will be allowed to set its premium share and incentives. Rates will remain consistent for the next three fiscal years if the council approves the budget.

The council’s Finance Committee will meet March 9 at 5 p.m. to consider the proposal with the possibility of voting on the budget. The full council is scheduled to take up the budget at its March 16 meeting.