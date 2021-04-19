Charleston officials prepare for limited capacity HS basketball tournaments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will have a different feel come the high school girls basketball tournament begins April 27.

The traditional 4-day, 21-game events have each been expanded to 28 games over five days for both the girls and boys tournaments and there will socially distance seating for each session.

“We already have many of the seats zip tied. I hate to call it social distancing but we’ve made that happen already. It’s to give you some comfort to watch from a socially distant place from your neighbor next door,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS.

Tim Brady, President and CEO Charleston CVB said tickets will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4, and 5 including for the boys’ tournament May 4-8. MetroNews previously reported that each session there will be an expected capacity of around 4,300.

Bernie Dolan, WVSSAC executive director told MetroNews that student sections, which normally occupy large blocks behind each basket, will follow similar seating arrangements.

“They are working very hard to make sure the student experience is a positive one,” Brady said of WVSSAC officials. “Getting the kids in and out for their particular games, sessions so they can be there to cheer on their classmates. They would be doing so in a safe fashion that follows the protocols.”

Tim Brady

Brady said the high school basketball tournament brings out communities and they want to make it as safe as possible but allow many fans to enjoy the games. He gave the 2019 run of Webster County as an example.

“I don’t think there was a person left in Webster County. We could have rolled a tumbleweed down the streets of Webster Springs because I think the entire county was in Charleston at the coliseum to see those boys win a championship. That’s the beauty of high school basketball in West Virginia,” Brady said.