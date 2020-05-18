Charleston officials moving forward with coronavirus plan amid financial concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials continue to address multiple things related to the coronavirus pandemic as city leaders project a $3 million deficit in revenue collections for the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Mayor Amy Goodwin spoke to the Charleston City Council at the start of its meeting Monday about the pandemic, noting the challenges of the current situation.

“West Virginia has done an amazing job, and West Virginians have done an amazing job of making sure that we put the health and safety of our family and friends first,” she said. “That’s what this is about and that’s what we’ll continue to do, but the reality of it is the financial impact of it and the financial burden that we are going to have to be able to recover from is going to be wildly significant.”

City officials have been communicating with state and federal officials about the pandemic’s impact, including a letter to Gov. Jim Justice on Monday about the city’s upcoming financial issues. Goodwin said she wants to help the state understand how to best utilize federal relief dollars, which can only be used for coronavirus-related purposes at this time.

“It does not reimburse the city of Charleston for any expenses that are not directly associated with the COVID response,” she said.

Goodwin said the city has spent $99,000 directly on the coronavirus.

“We’re going to be seeing close to a $3 million deficit in the city of Charleston as we enter our next fiscal year,” she added. “Certainly, that’s going to increase.”

The city was projected to end the fiscal year with a $1 million surplus, but new estimates indicate a $2 million deficit.

Goodwin said without any relief funding to address the budget shortfall or economic improvements, the city could have a deficit between $15 million and $20 million in the next fiscal year.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is co-sponsoring legislation to allow local and state governments to use federal relief money for budget deficits.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer some indoor services starting Thursday; Goodwin said the city is working on a policy to ease outdoor dining restrictions. Officials and restaurant owners have a video conference Tuesday regarding the reopening strategy.