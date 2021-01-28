Charleston officials launch takeout month campaign for restaurants in February

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new campaign in Charleston to gear citizens towards ordering takeout meals at local restaurants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, along with the Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Charleston Main Streets announced “Charleston Takeout Month” for February.

The campaign will feature a storytelling series and a social media restaurant guide. Tim Brady, President & CEO, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau told 580-WCHS that the campaign will tell the story of what local restaurants do in the community and will also feature specials and new menu items at locations.

“They are there for us, they are part of our tourism infrastructure. They are one of the reasons that people come to Charleston. We want to support them so they are still around,” Brady said of small restaurants.

The social media restaurant guide will highlight those new or featured menu items. “Charleston Takeout Month” is a continuation of the “Support Small CWV” holiday initiative that encouraged people to spend money locally.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked with local businesses to create seated outdoor dining,” Goodwin said in a release.

“Since the weather has turned cold, these opportunities have decreased exponentially. Charleston Takeout Month is a great way to highlight local businesses, drive additional customer traffic and enjoy delicious meals.”

