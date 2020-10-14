Charleston officials launch small business holiday campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City of Charleston officials and its partners announced a campaign to support small businesses during the holiday shopping season Wednesday.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin stood alongside Steve Rubin and Jordan Ferrell of the Charleston Area Alliance, Tim Brady of Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau and Ric Cavender of Charleston Main Streets to announce the creation of the “Support Small CWV” holiday campaign.

This program will promote small businesses and merchants during the holiday season while encouraging folks to spend their money locally.

“We know in the City of Charleston that small businesses make this city thrive. Not only does it make this city thrive, it helps our families,” Goodwin said at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“Every time you go into a local shop, yes you are supporting the economy and that business but you’re supporting families.”

According to the city, as part of the project, Small Business Saturdays will be expanded to take place November 14 – December 19 with each Saturday highlighting a different part of the Capital City.

November 14 – Kanawha City

November 21 – Bridge Road/South Hills

November 28 – Citywide for National Small Business Saturday

December 5 – East End

December 12 – West Side

December 19 – Downtown

A holiday window decorating contest will take place throughout the entire City, with prizes going to businesses in each district.

A social media gifting guide will highlight gift ideas for the holiday season and encourage consumers to shop locally instead of turning to big-box retailers. A corresponding social media contest will also take place with cash prizes for those that shop locally, according to a release.

“We always have a push during the holidays to shop small. Now more than ever, our families need you to shop small. They need you,” Goodwin said.

“If you are going out to buy something, check in with our local retailers first. Make that your first stop.”

The campaign is also featuring a Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau storytelling series called “Charleston Needs” that highlights the need for local businesses in our community.

Goodwin said the campaign will help the businesses rebound from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the lights begin to turn back on, as the doors begin to open up again, we want to take this opportunity to have a coordinated effort for our small businesses.”

For more information on these initiatives, please visit SupportSmallCWV.com.