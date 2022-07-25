Charleston officials excited for potential crowds of Tuesday, Wednesday TBT games

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Round one of the Charleston Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is in the books and a much-anticipated matchup looms for round two that should attract thousands to downtown.

Following wins on Sunday night, West Virginia University’s alumni-based team Best Virginia and Marshall University’s alumni-based team Herd That will square off at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Best Virginia, with Kevin Jones and John Flowers, rolled past Virginia Dream 75-45 Sunday night on ESPN 2. Tim Brady, the President and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that the national television exposure from the TBT pays for itself.

“Three days of live coverage across the ESPN family of networks. You can’t put a price tag on that drone footage that ESPN 2 showed last night (Sunday) from Live on the Levee and fantastic crowds. They were showcasing the city for what it is,” Brady said.

Herd That, which features the brothers of Jon and Ot Elmore, got it done late against Founding Fathers with a 77-71 victory on ESPN 3. The TBT lists Tuesday night’s games and Wednesday night’s regional final on ESPN 3.

Brady expects to sell a few thousand tickets for Tuesday’s session with the West Virginia-based teams facing each other after a 6 p.m. tip of the other semifinal matchup between Bucketneers and War Ready, alumni-based teams from ETSU and Auburn.

Brady said ticket sales drive the TBT’s decisions for host cities and they love coming to Charleston.

“They are used to running in college gyms, fieldhouses and facilities like that. For them to come into the Charleston Coliseum, professionally managed with a full operations staff and a bunch of people who know what they are doing when it comes to putting on an event, they love playing here. It makes their job so much easier,” Brady said.

Brady added that the TBT is unlikely to come back to Charleston in 2023 but will be back in the near future. He said the CVB wanted two years of hosting, and two years off deal so the product does not get stale.

“I can tell you there is a pretty good chance it won’t be back next year. We’re involved in that conversation and quite frankly, that is what I was looking for,” Brady said.

“Let’s have a great crowd Tuesday night, a great crowd Wednesday night and bring it back in a couple of years.”