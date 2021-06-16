Charleston officials dedicate dog park to honor late police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials and others celebrated the life of a late Charleston police officer on Wednesday with the dedication of a dog park.

Emma’s Place is located in Cato Park. The park is named after the dog of Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The officer died in December after being shot responding to a call on Charleston’s West Side.

Goodwin joined the Charleston Police Department in January 2019. She worked as a humane officer before becoming a police officer.

Mayor Amy Goodwin referenced comments by Johnson’s mother when speaking to WCHS-AM.

“Not only did she serve and protect all of our two-legged friends here in town, but that’s what she did for our four-legged friends as well,” she said. “Today was not only just a special honor to honor the family and Cassie’s legacy, but it was packed today with people who came out to share in this celebration, to honor and remember our fallen sister.”

The dog park includes several pieces of play equipment, a gazebo and a water station. Edgewood Summit donated a bench honoring Johnson.