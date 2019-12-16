Charleston officials citing new ordinance as reason for recycling numbers being up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In early November, the Charleston City Council passed an ordinance in hopes of increasing the city’s recycling participation by residents.

One month into the bill that gives citizens more options with depositing materials every week, numbers are at a yearly high.

Brent Webster, the Director of Public Works for Charleston told 580-WCHS that November saw the most pounds recycled of any month in 2019 and December is on pace to break that mark.

“We did this in the event that the citizen didn’t want to buy the bags anymore that they wanted to use a bin or dedicate trash bin for recycling, a one-time purchase,” Webster said. “We thought that would be a better option and increase participation.”

The ordinance allowed for recyclables to be placed into either a clear plastic bag or a container that is no larger than 48 gallons in volume, no heavier than 40 pounds when full and clearly marked as containing recyclables, the City of Charleston said.

Paper and cardboard must be placed in either a clear bag or water-proof container while recycling continues curbside as part of citizens’ normal trash pickup.

Webster said the city picked up 121,810 pounds of recyclable material in November, compared to 95,800 pounds in October. The next closest month to November of the year was August with 109,600 pounds picked up. In September, city officials picked up 98,720 pounds and only 87,380 pounds in July.

Items that are recycled curbside in the City of Charleston include aluminum bi-metal, steel cans, newspaper, plastics 1 and 2 (examples include: water bottles, soft drink bottles, milk jugs, and laundry detergent containers), boxboard, corrugated cardboard, office mix paper, magazines, and junk mail. The City can reject wet paper or recyclable materials that are commingled with food or are not on the list of acceptable materials.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin cited a 2015 study as a reason an ordinance should be passed. It showed that just 19.5 percent of Charleston residents recycle.

Webster said the city is confident in this new rule moving forward but also is looking at more ways to improve numbers.

“We are doing a whole lot more education and trying to stress the importance of recycling. We are looking for grants that can assist us in education and better practices. We have a long way to go but we are constantly trying to think of ways to revise the program.”