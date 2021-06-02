Charleston officials break ground on updated Slack Plaza

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials broke ground Wednesday on a renovated Slack Plaza, which will serve as a green space connecting the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston Town Center Mall and Capitol Street.

The $3 million project will include having space for a splash pad, an ice-skating rink, a stage for small performances and daily programs.

Mayor Amy Goodwin told MetroNews affiliate WCHS-AM updating Slack Plaza is important for a thriving downtown.

“To have a robust and thriving city, you have to have a robust and thriving downtown. You can’t have one without the other,” she said. “The City Center at Slack Plaza is a critical piece in ensuring we have this vibrancy and this robust downtown.”

Goodwin said the city needs a beautiful park that people want to visit.

“The entire intent about the design and the way that it was designed was to make sure it wasn’t a passive park,” she added.

The Thrasher Group led design efforts, while SQP Construction is leading the construction work. City officials anticipate the project will be completed by the end of the year.