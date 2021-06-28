Charleston official remind public of firework safety ahead of holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, officials in the city of Charleston are reminding citizens about fireworks rules and safety.

Appearing on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Corey Miller with the Charleston Fire Department said anyone purchasing fireworks for the big day must be careful.

“These are explosive devices. They are regulated by the DOT under the explosive ordinance of 1.3 and 14. section of the hazard class. I like to tell people that its’ not much different than an ordinance they are sending overseas for military,” Miller said.

There are four holidays where fireworks are legal in Charleston, according to Miller, including July 4, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and New Year’s Eve. Citizens can shoot off fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on those days.

Citizens are not allowed to use fireworks on vehicles, boats or a public street, Miller said.

“We can come out if that’s an issue and we can write citations if they are not following city code or state code,” he said.

He stressed the issue of never relighting fireworks, even if it doesn’t go off the first time. It can lead to serious injury or even death.

“If it doesn’t light off the first attempt, they are walking and standing over top of the firework and trying to relight it. Do not ever do that. Have a small bucket of water available. If it does not work and malfunctions, don’t mess with it. Just pour some water over it, let it sit and make sure there is not a delayed ignition. Then you can expose of it,” he said.

The city’s 4th celebration is slated for Sunday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Greenbrier Street to Court Street viewing.

The City has partnered with Pikewood Media Group/West Virginia Radio Corporation to play patriotic music on all of their stations (V100, 580 WCHS, 98.7 The Beat, Today’s New Country 107.3 WKAZ and 96.1 WKWS) for the entire duration of the fireworks.

“There will be a good opportunity for folks to come out and watch fireworks safely,” Goodwin said. “The boulevard is going to be shut down in that area on that Sunday and we will be lighting them off there.”