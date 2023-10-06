Charleston officer charged with domestic battery for alleged incident caught on camera

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston police officer has been arrested and charged with domestic battery for an alleged incident of domestic violence involving his girlfriend.

48-year-old Christopher Johnson, a longtime sergeant with the Charleston Police Department, was arrested Thursday by South Charleston Police. He’s accused of being abusive towards his girlfriend, Tabitha Benton, over the course of the last six months.

According to a criminal complaint, Benton was under arrest for a domestic incident from earlier this year that happened between her and Johnson. She told police she had video of one of the incidents from April on her phone.

Police said the video shows Benton in the couple’s apartment sitting on a bed before Johnson struck her with his right arm.

In the complaint, a South Charleston officer said that Johnson struck Benton in the jaw with a closed fist.

South Charleston Police added that the investigation is ongoing and that Benton’s charges were still active.

“We are conducting an internal investigation and cannot comment any further,” said Tony Hazelett, Charleston Investigative Services Bureau Chief.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $1,000 cash.