Charleston names CARE mental health coordinator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston on Tuesday announced Alecia Allen will be the mental health coordinator for the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office.

Allen will be responsible for overseeing a mental health response team consisting of city employees, mental health experts, homeless shelter leaders and social service workers. The office is looking to reach up to 30 additional people or families each month to address mental health needs.

“Alecia Allen will serve a critical role within the CARE Office by working to address mental health issues in our community,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “This role requires collaboration with social service providers, our hospitals and mental health facilities, and the rest of our CARE team to ensure rapid response.”

Goodwin launched CARE in 2019 to coordinate and improve efforts to understand drug misuse and the related effects on the community.