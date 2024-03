Charleston murder suspect pleads not guilty, trial date set

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial date has been set for a man accused in a murder from December in South Charleston.

Tavian Jones pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder when he appeared for an arraignment hearing in Kanawha County Circuit Court Tuesday. His trial has been scheduled for Aug. 12.

Jones allegedly shot and killed Anthony Souvanlasy, 37, on Dec. 7, 2023. Police said Souvanlasy was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head along First Avenue.

Jones was apprehended by U.S. Marshals a week later in Tennessee. He was then extradited back to West Virginia.