Charleston murder case bound over to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County grand jury will take up a Charleston murder case after charges were forwarded following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Charges against Dominick Gray, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, were bound over by a county magistrate.

Gray is charged with shooting and killing Beverly Hensley, 34, of Charleston, at her Orchard Manor home on the day after Christmas. He’s also charged with wounding Hensley’s 9-month-old daughter.

Charleston Police Detective Jonathan Hill testified Thursday Hensley was shot three times and her baby girl suffered a graze wound to her chest and a gunshot wound to her hand.

Hill said Gray admitted to shooting Hensley.

“He advised that following an argument with Miss Hensley he had lost control, his anger got the best of him and he ended up shooting her,” Hill said.

He also testified that Gray told him Hensley was picking up her daughter as he was shooting her.

Gray remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.