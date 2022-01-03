Charleston mayor to give State of the City address Monday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston is still in a crisis nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“Most importantly, our hospitals are overrun,” Goodwin said.

That’s just one of the topics Goodwin will discuss during her third State of the City address at Charleston City Hall Monday night.

“Those critically ill patients are what our focus should be on right now, what our resources are within our medical community — that’s where we need to put our time and attention,” she continued to say on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS.

Goodwin was first elected in 2018, giving her first speech to the city during her inauguration in Jan. 2019. A year later, she was faced with a global pandemic.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Goodwin said the city did a good job of maintaining its work force despite nationwide staffing shortages.

“The thing I’m probably most proud of, unlike a lot of cities across the country, we didn’t have massive layoffs. We didn’t lay off people. We were very fiscally conservative and we kept the critical services for the city moving forward,” she said.

Other talking points will include redevelopment in the city on projects like at Slack Plaza.

Goodwin said, above all, her goal is to stand by her campaign promises and that it’s what a State of the City address should be about.

“You should be held accountable and you should outline what your goals and your visions are — taking a look back, what we did, what we’re currently doing and what we’re going to do,” she said.

The State of the City address begins at 7 p.m. Monday.