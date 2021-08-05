Charleston mayor sees important opportunities with municipal conference

WHEELING, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has long preached that in order to have a successful city, there must be a successful region surrounding it.

She has brought that attitude to the 52nd annual West Virginia Municipal League (WVML) Conference at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling this week. Goodwin told 580-WCHS in Charleston that mayors must have a successful region and she is working with others close by to transform hers.

“We can grow so much within our city. Without growth and development throughout the entire region, whatever region of the state that is in, those efforts can be tenfold when you bring in regional approach,” Goodwin said.

Amy Shuler Goodwin

The conference got underway Tuesday with committee meetings and nominations. Work began Wednesday with concurrent workshops that included a Q&A on the American Rescue Plan. There were also workshops on the COVID-19 pandemic response and federal dollars on Thursday.

Goodwin said it’s been the talk of the conference.

“With the American Rescue Plan monies coming in, mayors have an opportunity to sit down with one another, talk about how they will spend the funds and the challenges that they are running into,” she said.

Other workshops include the Principles of Straight Forward Leadership, Road Map to GIS, Land Reuse Agencies, Main Street, festival funding, Local Government Risk, court cases, and maximizing dollars.

There are also meetings of city management, municipal clerks and recorders. Goodwin that no matter the size of the municipality, one can learn things from another.

“It’s just as important to look at other cities and innovative things that they are doing on a smaller scale. Just because they are doing it on a smaller scale doesn’t mean it could not have a monumental impact on the city of Charleston,” she said.

As part of the awards, Goodwin was honored with the Lydia Main Breaking Boundaries Award. This award, recognizing women in government, is named after Lydia Main, former Mayor of Masontown for 39 years.

“It’s super special to get this award because of who it was named after and the things that she accomplished for her city,” Goodwin said.

Gov. Jim Justice addressed the WVML on Thursday. The league is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of cities, towns and villages established in 1968 to assist local governments and advance the interests of the citizens who reside within. The membership includes all 230 municipalities’ population in the state.

Gov. Jim Justice

Justice said focused on the total of $265 million in CARES Act funding coming to local governments across the state.

“I have tried, in every way I can, to support you through one of the toughest economic times that we’ve ever faced,” Justice said. “We now have an economic opportunity beyond belief. Because of the additional surplus and stimulus dollars that we have at our fingertips, we can grow, we can prepare, and we can do all kinds of goodness for our people.

“West Virginia is cooking right now. We have become the diamond in the rough that everybody missed,” Gov. Justice continued. “West Virginia is absolutely on the move, and we will keep it on the move with you as our engine.”

The 2020 event did not happen due to COVID-19.