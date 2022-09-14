Charleston mayor says return on investment for City Center at Slack Plaza happened throughout summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following its April grand opening, the City Center at Slack Plaza has had its first summer of events in the books.

The $3.5 million investment in the heart of downtown Charleston between Laidley and Summers Street has been a success, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told 580-WCHS. She said the city has already seen a strong return on investment.

“It works in the middle of the city but it can work in any area of the city. When you had green space, when you had bright lights and great, vibrant programming, it can turn any part of the city around,” Goodwin said on the investment.

The investment has caused surrounding businesses to boom and some to open, the mayor added. She recalls a conversation with property owners on Summers Street, including Fife Street Brewing and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, to go all in on the area.

“The conversation was, Amy you build that park and we’re going to buy this building. You build that park and we’re going to put our business right there in the heart of Summers Street,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said another key to it being a success has been to fill it with diverse programming. Events have included being a key piece to the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, Food Truck Wednesdays, yoga events, wrestling events, Jammin Brunch on Sundays, and a relaxing spot around downtown restaurants.

“It’s one thing to build something, it’s another thing to fill it with good programming. That’s what makes good space, to have good programming in that space,” the mayor said.

Goodwin said the city will evaluate scheduling events too close together for the 2023 summer as they learned what it takes to set up and tear down for various events.