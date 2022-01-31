Charleston mayor says 2022 Restaurant Week was a success

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is calling the city’s 2022 Restaurant Week a success.

From Jan. 24-29, diners took advantage of three-course meals at more than a dozen establishments.

“A lot of folks were out not just at restaurants, but the take out delivery services were just off the hook,” Goodwin said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

The mayor said it’s a way to draw in diners during the January lull.

“Restaurant Week happens when we’re starting to see a downturn when Christmas is over, Thanksgiving, New Years. It’s that time of year that, before people start to come back out in Spring and Summer, that downtime for restaurants before Valentine’s Day to say ‘hey, we’re still here and we need you’,” she said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners have been working to stay afloat. Goodwin said it’s just one way to help give them a financial boost.

“There’s more things happening, not just in the City of Charleston, but all across the state as we still work through year 2 of a pandemic. People are getting more creative how they serve food and deliver food,” she said.