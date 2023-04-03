Charleston Mayor Goodwin says planning continues for Capitol Connector Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin told WCHS’s 580 Live Monday morning that planning is still underway for a major infrastructure project that will transform the city.

The Charleston Capital Connector Project will convert a 3.5 mile stretch of the Kanawha Boulevard along the riverfront, and better connect Greenbrier Street to the community.

Goodwin joined U.S Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito over a year ago to announce the $1.75 million RAISE (Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity) Grant from the U.S Department of Transportation to get the initial planning for the project off the ground.

However, it’s not going to cover the whole cost of the project, as Goodwin said it’s expected to be an extensive operation.

“Believe it or not, when you rip up that much of a stretch in that area that has so much traffic, it takes some planning,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin attended a meeting in Washington D.C last week with Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg. One of the topics of discussion was about more federal funding potentially going towards the project. She said she is hopeful that lawmakers will come through in helping the city construct it.

“The chances are pretty good, that they’re not going to pay for something to plan it and then not help us build it,” she said.

The main stretch of transformation for the project will be from Magic Island to 35th Street Bridge. Sidewalks in this area will be expanded onto the boulevard stretch and will include trees lining the center of the roadway.

It’s also expected to enhance transportation safety and efficiency, transit access, and increased accessibility for pedestrians and bicycles.

Goodwin said that a major part of the project is the upgrades to be made connecting Greenbrier Street, as it’s used as a main entryway for people coming in to the city.

“People coming in to the city of Charleston, you’re flying into Yeager Airport, and it is the gateway to the capitol and our beautiful riverfront,” Goodwin said.