Charleston mayor encourages public input for upcoming Sternwheen Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is encouraging the public to offer input as the city plans a return of the Sternwheel Regatta next year.

The mayor said people can visit charlestonwv.gov to submit ideas.

“Tell us your favorite Regatta memory or what you would like to see,” Goodwin said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Last month, Goodwin announced the regatta will return to the riverfront in 2022. The Regatta’s last year was in 2009. It started out as a couple of sternwheel races in 1971 and then morphed into a major 10 day festival.

“Getting to visit with my dad, watching top bands, enjoying a week-long stay at the Holiday Inn with my family, listening to music,” are some of the mayor’s fondest Regatta memories.

Goodwin said volunteers are still needed for the 2022 event.

“We still need more folks,” she said. “We would love to have you as a volunteer or serve on the committee to make sure that all of these good things happen.”

In previous years, thousands of people ventured to Charleston’s levee on the Kanawha River to celebrate its tradition and the boats that were a part of its history.

The city has already formed some committees to begin the planning process.

The next Regatta is scheduled for July 1st through 4th in 2022.