New police chief to be named Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new Charleston police chief will be named Friday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin plans to announce the new chief of the city’s police department Friday. The announcement will take place at noon at Charleston City Hall.

Goodwin has said she’s been taking her time and carefully reviewing a stack of 27 applicants, as well as conducting interviews for the position since December.

Scott Dempsey, a 23-year veteran of the police force has been serving as Interim Chief of Police since mid-August.

Dempsey took up the role after Charleston’s former Chief of Police Tyke Hunt resigned due to allegations of misconduct concerning two women who spoke out against him. An investigation into that matter continues.

Goodwin earlier had emphasized that she conducted the process of finding a new police chief differently this time around.

She said interview questions for the position had been more thorough this time and unlike any questions a potential police chief had ever been asked before, because, she said it’s a very serious role.